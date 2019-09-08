Hyman Charles D Stake in Mastercard (MA) Upped by $338,400 as Valuation Rose; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 85,155 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05 million, up from 83,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 25,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 275,741 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03 million, down from 301,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bancshares Tru Ltd reported 2,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 14,418 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ajo Lp invested in 0.33% or 271,807 shares. Moreover, Trb LP has 13.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Connecticut-based Lone Pine Capital Limited Company has invested 3.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Condor Capital Mngmt owns 16,965 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Management holds 30,929 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 47,700 shares. Qs Ltd Company has 59,668 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Argent Trust Co owns 0.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 28,983 shares. Proshare Ltd reported 231,576 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 30,343 shares. Davis R M owns 2,883 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $437.95M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 0.04% or 6,048 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,680 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 56,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Citigroup accumulated 1.19M shares. Bb&T has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 7,205 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 3,450 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.11 million shares. Zeke Cap Llc accumulated 0.06% or 6,631 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors holds 0.45% or 33,485 shares. Montag A & invested in 5,378 shares or 0.05% of the stock.