Hyman Charles D Raised Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $1.03 Million; Fishman Jay A LTD Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $30.27 Million; Stock Price Rose

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 17 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,513 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 billion, up from 18,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1989.65. About 1.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 20,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,261 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, up from 381,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Vigilant Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 128 shares. Brown Advisory reported 36,190 shares. Moreover, Peninsula Asset has 0.38% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,090 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 3,985 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 692,527 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 5,100 were reported by North Mgmt Corporation. Thomasville Fincl Bank accumulated 266,004 shares or 2.54% of the stock. National Asset Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 1.39 million shares. City Holdings Co holds 53,102 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Llc holds 0.02% or 6,478 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In holds 12,922 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Ennis, Inc.’s (NYSE:EBF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 1,283 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 3% or 438,304 shares. Tanaka Capital Management accumulated 604 shares. Old Dominion Cap stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atria Invs Lc holds 2,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 635,021 shares. Zacks Invest Management stated it has 21,400 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,265 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 401 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 0.29% or 407 shares. First Natl has invested 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Generation Investment Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,786 shares. Investec Asset Management North America has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 2.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 501 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Amazon: Here Are 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. C by 1,045 shares to 5,694 shares, valued at $6.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,079 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO).