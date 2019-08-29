Hyman Charles D Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Decreased by $1.17 Million as Share Price Rose; Holder Keating Investment Counselors Has Increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 2.80 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 24,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 129,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 153,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 4.14M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q FIGURES MAY CHANGE DUE TO REGULATORY PROBES; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo’s Commercial Loan Servicer Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

