Hyman Charles D Position in Boeing Co (BA) Trimmed by $998,452; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Lowered Stake by $7.70 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 2.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82M, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $385.1. About 718,869 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corsair Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Regions Fincl Corp has 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mondrian Investment Prns Ltd owns 162,446 shares. Credit Cap Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt holds 2.38% or 56,852 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,728 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv reported 0.08% stake. Fulton Bancorporation Na owns 18,708 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Guardian Invest Management owns 29,450 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davenport Lc owns 2.03 million shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs invested in 3.31M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Independent Invsts owns 12,775 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Middleton Inc Ma reported 78,771 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.72 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In ASHR And Citigroup – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Learnbonds.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “737 MAX crisis prompts structural shifts at Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FAA chief to test 737 MAX software changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc stated it has 2,024 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Css Il reported 409 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Curbstone Fin Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Delaware-based Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,496 shares. Pacific Global Management owns 6,380 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sterneck Mgmt Lc has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 709,541 shares stake. Iowa-based Principal has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Na has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,361 shares. 16,595 are held by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel.