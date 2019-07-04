Hyman Charles D Maintains Position in Conocophillips (COP); Broadview Advisors Has Boosted Commvault Systems (CVLT) Position

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 187,555 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management to Nominate Four Candidates to CommVault Board; 10/04/2018 – Commvault Innovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Aver; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Bd to Form CEO Search Committee, Retain Leading Executive Search Firm to Assist in Leadership Succession; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 2.2% Position in CommVault; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Discloses Stake in Commvault; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott to Vote in Favor of Company’s Proposed Slate of Directors at Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 7,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,867 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60M, up from 166,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 4.88 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 15,000 shares to 201,400 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 56,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,956 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 4,933 shares. Illinois-based Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 1.25 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 75,687 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Dupont Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 36,510 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Eagle Asset Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.28 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Mackay Shields Ltd Co accumulated 8,700 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 8,822 shares. Paloma Prtnrs has 5,996 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $7.26 million activity. $510,000 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was sold by SMITH GARY B on Wednesday, February 6. WALKER DAVID F also sold $264,112 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BUNTE AL sold $4.35M. The insider Merrill Gary sold $93,998. On Tuesday, February 5 PULVER DAN sold $507,450 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 10,411 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Barnett & Inc has 170 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 2.00M shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Van Den Berg Management I Incorporated holds 0.18% or 19,225 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.13% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 28,151 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp has 605 shares. Provident Invest Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.73% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Logan Capital invested 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% stake. Cibc Ww stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 121,252 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.26% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 20,189 shares.