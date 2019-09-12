Hyman Charles D Lifted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $422,408 as Market Value Rose; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Upped Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 559,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.47 million, up from 539,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 1.43M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO TO PAY $1 BILLION TO SETTLE CFPB AND OCC PROBES; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 3,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 233,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.29M, up from 230,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 3.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Congress Asset Management Ma reported 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 78,750 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt has 1.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company reported 161,341 shares. Moreover, Hartford Finance has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Becker Management holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 655,047 shares. Westend Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 3.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Papp L Roy And Associate reported 202,106 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Lc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132,762 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 457,925 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 107,951 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 255,926 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 152,880 shares.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,743 shares to 101,145 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 41,000 shares to 946,600 shares, valued at $23.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,089 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Causeway Management Limited Liability Company has 0.97% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tctc Holding Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chou Associate Management holds 9.61% or 434,542 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc owns 4,682 shares. Reaves W H Communications, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,030 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Perigon Wealth Ltd Com invested in 18,444 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 527,145 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sigma Planning owns 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 50,062 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Epoch Invest Prns Inc owns 1.87M shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 254,992 shares stake. Aspiriant Ltd invested in 0.13% or 32,339 shares.