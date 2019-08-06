Hyman Charles D Lifted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake; Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shorts Up By 1.28%

Hyman Charles D increased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D acquired 5,093 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Hyman Charles D holds 153,134 shares with $13.78M value, up from 148,041 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $64.73B valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $88.91. About 3.41M shares traded or 17.09% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had an increase of 1.28% in short interest. ONB’s SI was 7.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.28% from 6.97 million shares previously. With 717,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s short sellers to cover ONB’s short positions. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 628,857 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 12.96 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Old National Bancorp shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). 198,843 were reported by Donaldson Management Lc. Invesco Limited stated it has 1.38 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 22,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sit Invest Assoc reported 19,175 shares stake. Field Main Natl Bank stated it has 11,806 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 0.12% or 704,347 shares. 51,701 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. 73,564 were reported by Citigroup. State Street holds 6.21M shares. Phillips Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 26,652 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 287,043 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 102,282 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 43,376 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.22 million are held by Principal Fincl.

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, REZI, ONB – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DUK in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital.