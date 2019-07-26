Hyman Charles D Lifted Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $508,992; Acadia Healthcare Co Com (ACHC) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Upped Position

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 7,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,867 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60M, up from 166,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 2.54 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Co Com (ACHC) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 89,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,760 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, up from 208,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 297,445 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 80,971 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $499.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.