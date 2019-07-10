Hyman Charles D Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Myriad Asset Management LTD Increased Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $5.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.48M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,086 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76 million, up from 110,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 7.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ent Finance has 0.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,264 shares. Signature Est And Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 49,650 shares. Prescott Group Capital Mngmt Llc reported 14,393 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 22,560 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 176,998 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) accumulated 175,757 shares or 7.04% of the stock. Putnam Fl Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,901 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd stated it has 29,369 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.22M shares. Arete Wealth Lc has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hanson And Doremus Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 500 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt, a Idaho-based fund reported 7,600 shares.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 33,087 shares to 52,349 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boxwood Merger Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter.

