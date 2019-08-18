Hyman Charles D Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)

Hyman Charles D increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 51.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D acquired 10,548 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Hyman Charles D holds 31,146 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 20,598 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $217.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 23/03/2018 – EISAI AND MERCK & CO. SAY LENVIMA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HCC; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has $18.5 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.25’s average target is 5.49% above currents $17.3 stock price. Solar Senior Capital Ltd had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. See Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) latest ratings:

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $18.5 Maintain

Among 7 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.88’s average target is 8.02% above currents $85.06 stock price. Merck & Company had 19 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Coho Limited holds 4.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 2.18 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 1.21% stake. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc holds 239,635 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Swedbank holds 1.59% or 4.01M shares. Regents Of The University Of California has 21,600 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Co owns 319,388 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Incorporated owns 1.92 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mgmt accumulated 67,748 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 127,450 shares. M invested 0.44% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Retirement Of Alabama reported 2.02 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Parsec Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,671 shares. Marvin & Palmer Associates Incorporated holds 4.29% or 66,232 shares. Security National Tru Commerce stated it has 27,799 shares.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 48,805 shares traded or 46.54% up from the average. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has risen 0.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – U.S.FDA APPROVAL OF YONSA; 03/04/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – APPROVED COMPOSITE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT AMONG CO, SUN PHARMA (NETHERLANDS) B.V., SUN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS USA; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 13.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 12.24 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.35; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – ONE OF CO’S WHOLLY OWNED UNITS GOT APPROVAL FOR YONSA; 03/04/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.1175 Per Share for April 2018; 07/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Net Asset Value Was $16.84/Share at March 31; 21/03/2018 SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – CO GETS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF ILUMYA (TILDRAKIZUMAB-ASMN) FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 08/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Still Needs Fee Waiver

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $277.56 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 17.69 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 10.34% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6,300 shares. Advisors Asset stated it has 238,739 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company invested in 145,331 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Botty Invsts Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) or 1,600 shares. Tcw Incorporated has 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). 451 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc). Morgan Stanley has 24,982 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% or 4,437 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 15 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 11,665 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 2,646 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Confluence Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 35 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 123,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

