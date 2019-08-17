Hyman Charles D Holds Holding in Oracle (ORCL); As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Market Value Declined, Holder Investure Cut Stake

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.59M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 15,403 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 226,205 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, up from 210,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp reported 157,122 shares stake. Quadrant Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% or 55,016 shares in its portfolio. Black Creek Invest Management holds 4.18 million shares or 7.66% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J stated it has 23,900 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Covington Cap reported 71,364 shares stake. 600,868 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd Co. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 1.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 251,398 shares. Aimz holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 19,001 shares. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 0.11% or 30,416 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Co holds 529 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,221 shares. Boston Prtn holds 13.09 million shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. First Fin In, Indiana-based fund reported 20,116 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 147,657 shares.

