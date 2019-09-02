Hyman Charles D Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; United-guardian (UG) Sellers Increased By 12% Their Shorts

United-guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG) had an increase of 12% in short interest. UG’s SI was 5,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12% from 5,000 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 2 days are for United-guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG)’s short sellers to cover UG’s short positions. The SI to United-guardian Inc’s float is 0.2%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1,063 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, makes, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $87.02 million. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. It has a 20.72 P/E ratio. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold United-Guardian, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.52% more from 1.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.11% stake. Eagle Ridge Mgmt stated it has 14,249 shares. Northern accumulated 10,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 1,192 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0% or 2,959 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. 2,000 are owned by Fincl Bank Of America De. Wells Fargo Communications Mn owns 1,600 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 114,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com accumulated 257,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 100 shares. Moreover, Frontier has 0.01% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 11,000 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG).

