Hyman Charles D Has Upped International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $4.68 Million; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Value Rose, Highvista Strategies Cut Holding by $679,500

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $512.51. About 777,362 shares traded or 149.46% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 52.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 33,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 96,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 62,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 4.28 million shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,800 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 4,148 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 46,281 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,179 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 6,599 shares. 41,205 are owned by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp accumulated 30,632 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 768 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate owns 13,550 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 2.48M were accumulated by Principal Financial Group Inc Inc. 603 were reported by Gam Ag. Trust Of Vermont holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested in 6,324 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 311,745 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,711 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 2.67M shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 0.47% or 26,781 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt stated it has 15,350 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Argent Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 35,687 shares. Lynch And In holds 2.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 44,824 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,004 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 483,593 shares. Private Ocean Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,135 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank owns 0.94% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 50,659 shares. Ipswich Inv invested in 14,197 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Haverford Trust holds 0.05% or 20,953 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).