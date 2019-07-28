Hyman Charles D Has Upped Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Cut Sysco (SYY) Position by $590,766 as Shares Rose

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 6,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,915 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, up from 184,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 65.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,951 shares as the company's stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96 million for 16.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Holderness Invests has 7,450 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Adirondack invested in 220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Davenport & Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 16,444 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 189 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management stated it has 615 shares. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bragg Advisors holds 0.28% or 32,340 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 17,500 shares. 5,634 are held by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0% or 1,693 shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based Indiana & Inv Management has invested 0.38% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Northstar Gru accumulated 5,617 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,495 shares to 153,893 shares, valued at $24.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. The insider Libby Russell T. sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81M.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire" on May 23, 2019

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects Incorporated owns 433 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 82,767 were reported by Athena Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management holds 0.23% or 15,770 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,348 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.72% or 27,150 shares. Cim Mangement Inc owns 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,131 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 44,530 shares. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alpha Cubed Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cypress Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.12% or 127,345 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd stated it has 4,386 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 10,506 shares. Sterling Cap Lc stated it has 1.21 million shares.