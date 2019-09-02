Hyman Charles D Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.29 Million; Stock Price Declined; Tower Bridge Advisors Upped Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) as Market Valuation Declined

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 103,888 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63 million, down from 107,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 3,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 176,016 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64B, up from 172,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.61M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,317 shares to 116,726 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

