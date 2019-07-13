Hyman Charles D Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.29 Million as Market Value Declined; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Holder Mkp Capital Management Has Cut Position by $637,500 as Stock Declined

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 11.00 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,888 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63 million, down from 107,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 18,509 shares to 127,838 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Invest Mngmt invested 3.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coastline Tru accumulated 0.35% or 6,110 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt stated it has 1,080 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital reported 95,222 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Ltd Com stated it has 886 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 4,077 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Swiss State Bank invested in 1.80 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 1,400 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 22,781 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability Com holds 275,567 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 146,000 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 2.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.