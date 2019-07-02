Hyman Charles D Has Raised Position in Intel (INTC) by $888,280 as Share Value Declined; Portolan Capital Management Has Lifted Realpage (RP) Position by $2.96 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc. (RP) by 67.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 49,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 122,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 73,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 612,038 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 16,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470,256 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.25 million, up from 453,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 27.51 million shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer accumulated 150 shares. Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.83% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 206,569 are held by Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.04% or 113,153 shares. 5,063 were reported by Strs Ohio. Sei Invs Communications holds 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 195,728 shares. Moreover, Tygh Cap Mgmt Inc has 2.56% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Aperio Lc stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Raymond James And Associate invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 839,594 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 238 are owned by First Personal Finance Service. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated invested in 135 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc stated it has 1,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Scout Incorporated invested in 0.6% or 482,345 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 11,672 shares to 213,170 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 43,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,035 shares, and cut its stake in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. $7.99 million worth of stock was sold by WINN STEPHEN T on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Counsel holds 4.69% or 288,997 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assocs stated it has 122,927 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. 43,195 were accumulated by South Texas Money Management Limited. St Johns Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pennsylvania Company owns 27,561 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ims Management, Oregon-based fund reported 36,020 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 43,264 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 30,164 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 2.47% or 128,610 shares. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 157,285 shares. Moreover, Windsor Cap Management Limited Com has 0.62% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,319 shares. The California-based Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has invested 3.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 83,831 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 3.36% or 254,051 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.