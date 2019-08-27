Hyman Charles D Has Lifted Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $508,992; Marshall Wace Llp Position in Viacom (VIAB) Trimmed by $7.72 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 275,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 280,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, down from 556,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 2.99M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 13/03/2018 – VIACOM TO USE MOVIO MOVIEGOER DATA FOR ADVERTISING CAPABILITIES; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer; 24/04/2018 – MTV Catapults to Thursday’s #1 Network in Primetime

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 7,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 173,867 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60M, up from 166,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 2.18M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 4,131 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 10,352 shares. Boston Limited Liability stated it has 319,844 shares. Mraz Amerine And holds 25,373 shares. Johnson holds 0.06% or 10,568 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 17,195 were reported by Macnealy Hoover Mngmt. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 151,685 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 27,772 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 2,691 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). American Century reported 1.74M shares stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 0.57% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 857,601 shares. Schafer Cullen Incorporated has invested 1.94% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Carret Asset Management Ltd has 0.71% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 89,154 shares to 123,365 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.