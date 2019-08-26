Hyman Charles D Has Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Cut By $2.12 Million Its Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Position

Hyman Charles D increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 197.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D acquired 15,550 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Hyman Charles D holds 23,437 shares with $1.27M value, up from 7,887 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $201.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 7.34M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) stake by 11.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc analyzed 117,608 shares as Sterling Bancorp Del (STL)'s stock rose 3.16%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 938,904 shares with $17.49 million value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Sterling Bancorp Del now has $4.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 603,582 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.16% above currents $47.16 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) stake by 53,171 shares to 502,495 valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 79,354 shares and now owns 449,526 shares. Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) was raised too.