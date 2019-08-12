Hyman Charles D Has Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Standard and Poors Global (SPGI) Shorts Down By 7.91%

Hyman Charles D increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 7.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D acquired 7,435 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Hyman Charles D holds 112,013 shares with $8.33 million value, up from 104,578 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $113.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 4.23 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY

Standard and Poors Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. SPGI's SI was 2.98 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 3.24M shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 3 days are for Standard and Poors Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)'s short sellers to cover SPGI's short positions. The SI to Standard and Poors Global Inc's float is 1.2%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 490,505 shares traded. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 21.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.94% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. S&P Global had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SPGI in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 21. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 6 by Atlantic Securities. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5.

More notable recent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "S&P Global Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 31, 2019

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.45 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. It has a 32.21 P/E ratio. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019