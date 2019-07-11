Hyman Charles D Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.29 Million; Shares Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Cut by $307,347 Its Position

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D analyzed 3,375 shares as the company's stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,888 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63M, down from 107,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz And Limited Liability Company owns 15,372 shares or 3.91% of their US portfolio. 54,386 are owned by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Llc Dc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Matarin Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 13,865 shares in its portfolio. Nokota Mgmt LP holds 20,000 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Colonial Tru holds 0.25% or 3,429 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management has 4.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,236 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 1,367 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc holds 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 245,212 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 705 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 33,171 shares to 96,046 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 309,638 shares to 345,138 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,195 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund (USO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gru Limited Liability invested in 614,929 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Coldstream holds 0.36% or 76,365 shares. Mathes Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clarkston Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 801,828 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Artisan Prtn Lp invested in 1.47 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 52,349 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.12% or 105,607 shares. Patten Group Inc has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 30,750 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc invested in 820,977 shares. Northeast Consultants invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ims holds 9,114 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 169,740 were accumulated by Telos Capital Mngmt.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.04 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.