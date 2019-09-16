Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Stake Raised by Tsp Capital Management Group Llc; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shareholder Lodestar Investment Counsel Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 232,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.52 million, down from 237,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58M market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd accumulated 22,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 416 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 51,434 shares. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 45,440 shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Eam Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Tower Lc (Trc) reported 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Herald Inv owns 2.27% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 550,000 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc has invested 0.03% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,364 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 146,800 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 3,964 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Company reported 243,042 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated invested 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Navellier And Assocs Inc invested in 2,628 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 63,000 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Co invested in 14,866 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Investec Asset Management invested in 93,685 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Greenbrier Partners Mngmt accumulated 100,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 322,344 shares stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price accumulated 62,884 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 25 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 198,791 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability owns 248,968 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Co Limited Liability Company holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,405 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.58% or 6,825 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 16,009 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.