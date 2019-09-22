Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Upped Its Position; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $3.16 Million as Valuation Declined

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58M market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 55,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 485,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.97M, down from 540,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 961,109 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 14,906 shares to 23,176 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 207,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.