Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Boosted Stake by $406,700; Delta Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $920,706 as Market Valuation Declined

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.91. About 1.08 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Heartland has invested 0.07% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 8,778 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.02% or 46,900 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 416 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 175 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Cetera Advisor Limited holds 0.01% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Limited Liability stated it has 20,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 18,617 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 12,364 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51,434 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset LP accumulated 3,964 shares or 0% of the stock.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hydrogenics Corporation Completes Sale Transaction With Cummins Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hydrogenics (HYGS) Receives Court Approval for Proposed Transaction With Cummins (CMI) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : SYY, GOLD, TSG, BRC, EOLS, AZRE, NINE, HYGS, CRNT, CWCO, INSE, APTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.