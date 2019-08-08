Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Boosted Its Position; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Upped Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 193,903 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – EP President Antonio Tajani: Facebook’s Zuckerberg Accepted European Parliament Invitation to Come to Brussels; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Called to Meeting in Sweden Amid Privacy Concerns; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on ‘Fake News,’ Privacy; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 04/04/2018 – Tinder’s dating app briefly broke after Facebook announced new privacy rules; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Ordered to Comply With U.S. Tax Probe of Irish Unit; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Breaking (Facebook) up is hard to do, says Simon Dumenco; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares to 18.05 million shares, valued at $282.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,124 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

