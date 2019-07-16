Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Share Price Rose While Tsp Capital Management Group Raised Stake by $1.40 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Rose, Centerbridge Partners LP Boosted by $66.20 Million Its Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 241,226 shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 18.14 million shares traded or 125.21% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Regions holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8,555 shares. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,588 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,364 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 30,735 shares. Heartland Advsr has invested 0.49% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 3,964 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 30,665 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Herald Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 550,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com stated it has 16,750 shares. Art Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS).

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plug Power – Setting The Record Straight – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “North America’s First Multi-Megawatt Power-to-Gas Facility Begins Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ballard Power Q3 Takeaways – Chinese Disaster Unfolding – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 14, 2019 : RL, CYBR, GDS, TAC, AZZ, HUD, ALLT, MIXT, KMDA, HYGS, MTNB, LIQT – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hydrogenics Corporation Announces Arrangement Agreement With Cummins Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares to 998,392 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E ordered to respond to critical WSJ article – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Under PG&E New Bankruptcy Plan Shareholders Could Face Massive Dilution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E was aware of wildfire risk and did not address it – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Says it’s Making Substantial Progress on Wildfire Safety Efforts to Protect Customers, Communities – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E could float $31B bankruptcy restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 0.01% stake. Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,574 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 893,343 shares. Nokota Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.87M shares. Rbf Cap accumulated 535,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 53,617 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.02% or 195,347 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 284 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Msd Partners LP accumulated 6.61% or 3.00 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hsbc Holdg Plc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.33 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 665 shares or 0% of the stock.