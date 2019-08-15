Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Position Has Increased by Tsp Capital Management Group Llc; As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Raised Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.28% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 232.06 million shares traded or 344.80% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 173,706 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12.33M were reported by Principal Fincl Gru Inc. Atwood & Palmer invested in 21,061 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 0.07% or 43.46M shares. Utah Retirement System owns 1.63M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 84,950 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 186,637 shares. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Co holds 0% or 922 shares. Hbk Invs Lp accumulated 18,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 71,347 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 11,600 shares stake. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 234,006 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 14.35M shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is Jumping on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.59 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.