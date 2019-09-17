Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Upped Its Position by $406,700; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 170,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92M, down from 175,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $69.42. About 3.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Chilton Limited Com has 1.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 71,554 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 6,975 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.51% or 79,491 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,267 shares. Sterneck Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 1% or 16,419 shares. Independent Investors invested in 0.34% or 12,775 shares. 6,588 are held by Associated Banc. The Colorado-based Consolidated Inv Group has invested 2.7% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 726,251 shares. Btr Mgmt reported 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 103 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.78% or 2.49M shares in its portfolio. 100,818 were accumulated by Bluefin Trading.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,964 are held by 1832 Asset Management Lp. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc accumulated 21,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 146,800 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 340,585 shares. Virtu Limited Company holds 18,170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Renaissance Technology Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 54,250 shares. 10,000 are owned by Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 20,000 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8,778 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership has 45,440 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 20,800 shares.