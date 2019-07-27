Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Raised Its Holding by $1.40 Million as Shares Rose; Akre Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by $1.27 Million as Stock Price Declined

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 95,161 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 11,829 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Invesco stated it has 76,443 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 550,000 are owned by Herald Invest Limited. Wells Fargo & Mn has 30,665 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Co reported 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Regions owns 15,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 11,198 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,588 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 1,316 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 40,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 119,400 shares to 7.19 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.