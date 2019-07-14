Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Market Value Rose While Manatuck Hill Partners Cut Holding by $303,184; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Value Declined, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.04 million market cap company. It closed at $14.89 lastly. It is up 10.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 5,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,061 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04 million, up from 229,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Capital Prtn Lc reported 5,000 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.2% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lvm Ltd Mi stated it has 56,199 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust owns 0.87% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 391,665 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd stated it has 248,041 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Yorktown Management & Rech Co accumulated 0.12% or 3,100 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 752 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 9,360 shares. 2,765 were reported by Greenwood Capital Llc. Professional Advisory Svcs stated it has 124,163 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General: Model For Consistency – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Q1 Earnings to Show Costs of New Initiatives – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,364 shares. Moreover, Heartland Advsr has 0.49% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 830,199 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Regions Financial holds 15,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 8,555 shares. 1,316 are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. United Kingdom-based Herald Management Limited has invested 1.1% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Moreover, Winch Advisory Service Limited Company has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Deutsche Bancshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 8,000 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Manatuck Hill Prns Lc accumulated 10,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Grp Inc One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,541 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 40,000 shares.

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 14, 2019 : RL, CYBR, GDS, TAC, AZZ, HUD, ALLT, MIXT, KMDA, HYGS, MTNB, LIQT – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hydrogenics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hydrogenics – Disappointing FY2018 But Management Projecting Better Times Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hydrogenics (HYGS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hydrogenics Announces US$20.5 million Private Placement and Technology Partnership with Air Liquide – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telaria Inc by 151,800 shares to 701,800 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 21,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).