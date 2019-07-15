Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Holder Heartland Advisors Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holder Boston Partners Has Raised Position

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 66,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 830,199 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 896,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.04M market cap company. It closed at $14.89 lastly. It is down 10.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO

Boston Partners increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 55,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.95 million, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 662,431 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management LP invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Art Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 12,244 shares. Moreover, Heartland has 0.49% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 830,199 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) or 8,555 shares. Synovus Corporation has 1,075 shares. Herald Invest Ltd reported 550,000 shares. 309 were reported by Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc). Morgan Stanley accumulated 30,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Winch Advisory Services Llc owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 0% or 11,198 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 77 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited. Gru One Trading LP reported 3,541 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,254 shares to 382,054 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 67,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Strategic Rationale For A Hydrogenics Takeout – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 15, 2019 : BKE, CTRN, HYGS, KIRK, SELB, HCAP, HAIR – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hydrogenics (HYGS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hydrogenics Provides Update on US$20.5 million Private Placement – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 14, 2019 : RL, CYBR, GDS, TAC, AZZ, HUD, ALLT, MIXT, KMDA, HYGS, MTNB, LIQT – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Hydrogenics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 665 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Lc has 13,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has 50,065 shares. Massachusetts Financial Co Ma accumulated 223,198 shares or 0% of the stock. United Advisers Lc holds 0% or 16,898 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 20,588 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Nomura Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 472,524 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 14,513 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 660,966 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 18,488 shares. 55,494 are owned by Serv Automobile Association. American Century Inc has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 687,708 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $285.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 124,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,173 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust Closes Acquisition of Energy Project Finance Debt Business – PR Newswire” on September 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cleveland-Cliffs, SINA, Take-Two And More – Benzinga” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Where’s The Love For Starwood Property Trust? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Play The Selloff – Cramer’s Mad Money (10/10/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 11, 2018.