Hydrogenics (HYGS) Reaches $14.85 After 5.00% Down Move; 3 Analysts Bullish 58.com Inc. (WUBA)

The stock of Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 1.71M shares traded or 1119.87% up from the average. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSORThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $281.46M company. It was reported on Jun, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $14.11 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HYGS worth $14.07M less.

Among 3 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58.com had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by CLSA with “Buy”. See 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 635,304 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and clients to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. The company has market cap of $9.24 billion. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. It has a 30.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages.

