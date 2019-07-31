Hydrogenics (HYG) EPS Estimated At $-0.16; EMAMBA INTERNATIONAL (EMBA) Shorts Decreased By 40.54%

EMAMBA INTERNATIONAL CORP (OTCMKTS:EMBA) had a decrease of 40.54% in short interest. EMBA’s SI was 2,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 40.54% from 3,700 shares previously. With 15,200 avg volume, 0 days are for EMAMBA INTERNATIONAL CORP (OTCMKTS:EMBA)’s short sellers to cover EMBA’s short positions. It closed at $0.0015 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hydrogenics Corporation (TSE:HYG) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Hydrogenics Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 3,076 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (TSE:HYG) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

eMamba International Corporation provides after-sales customer services and cloud business software. The company has market cap of $255,066. The Company’s after-sales services solutions include customer service system, warehouse service management, warranty support services, customer returns management, authorized service centers, depot and onsite repairs, repair, refurbishing, engineering change notice, rework operation, work force management, field service management, Partsource, free trade zone, and warehouse management software. It currently has negative earnings.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. The company has market cap of $373.48 million. It operates in two divisions, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.