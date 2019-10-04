Hydrogenics (HYG) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; Primecap Management Company Decreased Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake

Primecap Management Company decreased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 19,560 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Primecap Management Company holds 980,933 shares with $361.13 million value, down from 1.00 million last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $42.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $298.54. About 123,671 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55

Analysts expect Hydrogenics Corporation (TSE:HYG) to report $-0.13 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 55.17% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Hydrogenics Corporation’s analysts see -60.61% EPS growth. It closed at $19.59 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $201.19M for 52.93 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company increased Adverum Biotechnologies stake by 30,000 shares to 1.08 million valued at $12.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Qualcomm Incorp. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 83,270 shares and now owns 24.72 million shares. Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $335.75’s average target is 12.46% above currents $298.54 stock price. Illumina had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $34800 target. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Canaccord Genuity.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. The company has market cap of $379.52 million. It operates in two divisions, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.