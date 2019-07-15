Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) have been rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrogenics Corporation 9 8.37 N/A -0.86 0.00 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 20 1.98 N/A 1.99 9.75

In table 1 we can see Hydrogenics Corporation and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hydrogenics Corporation and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrogenics Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -23.2% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.1% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means Hydrogenics Corporation’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hydrogenics Corporation are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has 3.1 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hydrogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hydrogenics Corporation and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrogenics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -40.40% for Hydrogenics Corporation with average price target of $8.88. Competitively the average price target of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is $23, which is potential 24.80% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Hydrogenics Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hydrogenics Corporation and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.6% and 87.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 34.1% of Hydrogenics Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hydrogenics Corporation 15.38% 9.76% 19.68% 64.23% 10.43% 80% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 1.89% 2.98% -6.7% 1.04% -12.4% 10.57%

For the past year Hydrogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Hydrogenics Corporation.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT Hydrogen Stations that supply on-site hydrogen for various hydrogen applications, including vehicle fueling, distributed power, and various industrial processes; and provides spare parts and services. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), merchant gas companies, end users, and oil and gas companies, as well as to electric power utilities. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM fuel cell products comprising HyPM fuel cell power modules that produce direct current (DC) power in standard outputs of 2.5, 5, 8, 12, 16, 30, 90, 120, and 200 kW; and HyPX Fuel Cell Power Pack, which includes a standard HyPM power module integrated with hydrogen storage tanks and ultracapacitors to provide higher power in short bursts. Its HyPM fuel cell products also consist of integrated fuel cell systems that are used for portable and stationary applications, including portable and auxiliary power units for military applications, and DC or DC backup power system for cellular tower sites, as well as provides engineering development services for new or custom products. This segment sells its products primarily to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.