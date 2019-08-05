Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Industrial Electrical Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrogenics Corporation 10 8.41 N/A -0.88 0.00 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 4 0.15 N/A -39.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hydrogenics Corporation and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hydrogenics Corporation and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrogenics Corporation 0.00% -78.9% -23.9% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 421.3% -73.1%

Risk and Volatility

Hydrogenics Corporation has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has a 1.74 beta and it is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hydrogenics Corporation. Its rival Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Hydrogenics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.6% of Hydrogenics Corporation shares and 74% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares. Insiders held 34.1% of Hydrogenics Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hydrogenics Corporation 0.2% 0.61% 87.2% 99.73% 122.69% 198.4% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -4.08% 2.83% 13.43% -28.4% -83.27% -9.58%

For the past year Hydrogenics Corporation has 198.4% stronger performance while Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has -9.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Hydrogenics Corporation beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT Hydrogen Stations that supply on-site hydrogen for various hydrogen applications, including vehicle fueling, distributed power, and various industrial processes; and provides spare parts and services. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), merchant gas companies, end users, and oil and gas companies, as well as to electric power utilities. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM fuel cell products comprising HyPM fuel cell power modules that produce direct current (DC) power in standard outputs of 2.5, 5, 8, 12, 16, 30, 90, 120, and 200 kW; and HyPX Fuel Cell Power Pack, which includes a standard HyPM power module integrated with hydrogen storage tanks and ultracapacitors to provide higher power in short bursts. Its HyPM fuel cell products also consist of integrated fuel cell systems that are used for portable and stationary applications, including portable and auxiliary power units for military applications, and DC or DC backup power system for cellular tower sites, as well as provides engineering development services for new or custom products. This segment sells its products primarily to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.