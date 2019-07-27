Hydro One Limited (H) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Armistice Capital Has Increased Autozone (AZO) Holding By $12.29 Million

Armistice Capital Llc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 12,000 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 28,000 shares with $28.68 million value, up from 16,000 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter's $0.32 EPS. T_H's profit would be $172.84 million giving it 20.08 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Hydro One Limited's analysts see -44.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 527,615 shares traded. Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Hydro One (TSE:H), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hydro One has $22 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is -8.76% below currents $23.29 stock price. Hydro One had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) rating on Monday, March 18. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $22 target. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of H in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. Raymond James downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $20 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Industrial Alliance Securities given on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is It Smart To Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "PH Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution utility in Ontario. The company has market cap of $13.88 billion. The firm owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 306 transmission stations, as well as 1,026 distribution and regulating stations. It currently has negative earnings. It serves approximately 1.4 million residential and business clients across the province of Ontario, and large industrial clients and local distribution companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mngmt holds 469 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Ltd owns 228,686 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl has 11,815 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc has 0.34% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tru Of Vermont owns 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 500 shares. 116,920 are owned by Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.27% or 20,201 shares. Broad Run Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 6,522 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 173,097 are held by Boston Prtn. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.02% or 21,648 shares. National Pension Serv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 33,138 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 922 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% or 941 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Grp Incorporated reported 8,684 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 117,117 shares.

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Crispr Therapeutics Ag stake by 92,000 shares to 80,000 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Voyager Therapeutics Inc stake by 1.30M shares and now owns 1.54M shares. Edgewell Pers Care Co was reduced too.