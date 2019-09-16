Hyatt Hotels (H) Shares Declined While Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Clarkston Capital Partners Has Boosted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $348,665

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 251,567 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.69M, up from 249,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 888,442 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 28,520 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 23,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.04. About 226,395 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS AT $77.6954 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 23/05/2018 – Crestline Hotels & Resorts Announces Fund to Invest $300 Million in Growth Opportunities; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 – Easter at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (H); 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne; 20/03/2018 – ITC LTD – SUPREME COURT UPHELD SALE OF PARK HYATT GOA RESORT & SPA, ORDERED BLUE COAST HOTELS TO HAND OVER PROPERTY TO ITC WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold H shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,485 were reported by Cutter & Brokerage. Melvin Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 300,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The holds 2,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Utd Services Automobile Association owns 31,049 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,007 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 236,490 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 434,559 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability Company has 6,696 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 46,436 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 85,312 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 1,080 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 469,025 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,090 shares to 20,428 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 68,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,140 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,220 shares to 57,036 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 127,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.26M shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).