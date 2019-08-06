Hyatt Hotels (H) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.62 Million as Share Value Declined; Graham Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $3.64 Million as Stock Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $157.38. About 15.15M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 133,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 101,168 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 234,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $74.45. About 248,741 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CFCRE 2016-C4; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 06/04/2018 – The Importance of Loyalty Management Programs in the Travel & Hospitality Industries; 20/04/2018 – Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands Reveal Findings from Business Traveler Survey; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt to open first Grand Hyatt in Greece in third quarter; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Centric Hotel in Ireland; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 16,650 shares to 194,000 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 158,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 34.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 47,000 shares to 57,240 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 169,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

