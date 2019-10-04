Hyatt Hotels (H) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $386,080; S&T Bank Increased Position in Cf Industries Holdings (CF) by $649,382

S&T Bank increased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 14,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 299,172 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.98M, up from 285,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.38 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 28,520 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 23,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 787,745 shares traded or 34.32% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/04/2018 – HYATT IN FRANCHISE PACT W/AC OCEAN WALK FOR OCEAN RESORT CASINO; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS $165.3 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Announces Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 21/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Xi’an Celebrates Ancient City in Northwest China; 05/04/2018 – Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort Launches “The Joy of A Mystical Trance” Oil Painting Art Exhibition; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Centric Hotel in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold H shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 13,414 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 85,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Spark Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 155,400 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Paloma Prns has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). 4,862 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 1,421 shares. Huntington Bank accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Bokf Na owns 11,328 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 282,193 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 3,490 shares. Bamco Inc stated it has 1.38% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 8,504 shares to 12,740 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 68,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,140 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4,653 shares to 148,884 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, Cls Investments Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 13,606 shares. Numerixs Technology reported 200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reported 12,468 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.01% or 475 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Ftb Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% or 29,765 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 25,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Peconic Prtnrs has 40,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Skba Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 0.05% or 47,801 shares.