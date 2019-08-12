Hyatt Hotels (H) Shareholder Select Equity Group LP Has Raised Its Holding by $13.96 Billion; Coe Capital Management Lowered Position in Mastec (MTZ) as Stock Price Rose

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 1.03 million shares traded or 39.90% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 192,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.66 billion, up from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 453,211 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 29/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian says the group will double its presence in China over the next three to five years; 23/05/2018 – Crestline Hotels & Resorts Announces Fund to Invest $300 Million in Growth Opportunities; 25/05/2018 – First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China; 10/04/2018 – Cycas Enters French Market with Deal to Manage Hyatt’s First European Dual-Branded Hotel; 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 07/05/2018 – The Iconic Hôtel Martinez Reopens in Cannes, Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Exits Position in Hyatt; 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 16,514 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 3.89 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 37,363 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 36,700 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 6,885 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.21% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 986,480 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd accumulated 33,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 800 were reported by Kings Point Capital. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc holds 2,610 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 266 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company has 27,762 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors accumulated 117,297 shares. Da Davidson And Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 12,833 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 516,985 shares to 6.38M shares, valued at $405.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,765 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC).

