Hyatt Hotels (H) Shareholder Pdt Partners Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined; Reaves W H & Company Continues to Hold Stake in South Jersey Ind (SJI)

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Ind (SJI) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 31,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 441,476 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 4,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 86,708 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 91,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 509,648 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne; 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Crestline Hotels & Resorts Announces Fund to Invest $300 Million in Growth Opportunities; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 02/04/2018 – New Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City to Join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS FROM KAREN PRITZKER TRUST; 02/05/2018 – HYATT: RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK FOR REVPAR GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS AT $77.6954 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 722,816 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 170,000 shares. 1.05 million are owned by Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 748,489 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Proshare Advisors owns 336,164 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma has invested 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Asset Mgmt One has 45,859 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 30 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co stated it has 52,496 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). First Limited Partnership holds 1.02M shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt Com holds 1.50 million shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 129,900 shares to 55,100 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 54,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,724 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,494 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 164,120 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.08% or 141,382 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 83,673 shares. Baskin Finance Services reported 2.55% stake. Prospector Lc accumulated 49,065 shares. 357,826 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Long Pond Ltd Partnership holds 2.49 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 0% or 14,755 shares. Millennium Management invested in 0.01% or 103,697 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability accumulated 25,531 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). 840,790 are held by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Northern holds 208,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 58,227 shares to 62,882 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 17,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

