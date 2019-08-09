Hyatt Hotels (H) Shareholder 1922 Investment Company Has Cut Its Holding by $1.98 Million as Stock Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Trimmed Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $10.14 Million as Valuation Rose

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.53. About 10,509 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 28/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty Opens in Kerala, India; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Comparable Systemwide RevPAR Up 4.3%; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 06/04/2018 – The Importance of Loyalty Management Programs in the Travel & Hospitality Industries; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 20/03/2018 – ITC LTD – SUPREME COURT UPHELD SALE OF PARK HYATT GOA RESORT & SPA, ORDERED BLUE COAST HOTELS TO HAND OVER PROPERTY TO ITC WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 95.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 14,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $813. About 49,367 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. 7,150 shares were sold by Hartung Jack, worth $4.34M on Monday, February 11.