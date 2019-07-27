Hyatt Hotels (H) Market Value Rose While Element Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; As Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Position by $1.05 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 218.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 8,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,863 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 386,523 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q EPS $3.40; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 02/05/2018 – HYATT SEES FY REVPAR +2% TO +3.5%; 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 28/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty Opens in Kerala, India

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 45.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 55,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 70,803 shares. Pnc Financial Grp invested in 0% or 1,995 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications owns 10,560 shares. Raymond James has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 5,747 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Element Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Natixis LP reported 20,710 shares. Baskin Services has 189,069 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 4,114 shares. Utah Retirement owns 7,502 shares. 12,014 are owned by 1922 Invest Co Ltd Llc. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York invested in 5,904 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com accumulated 148,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 22,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 42,686 shares to 93,630 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 116,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,063 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 1.28M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 3.82 million shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 113,042 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 42,870 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 79,739 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Roundview Capital Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 188,772 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Frontier Invest has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Allstate reported 0.07% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 22,933 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynex Cap Inc (NYSE:DX) by 112,044 shares to 127,434 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tegna Inc by 38,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call).

