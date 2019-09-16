Hyatt Hotels (H) Holding Has Upped by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined While Highvista Strategies Raised by $2.48 Million Its Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 28,520 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 23,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 138,656 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 21/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Xi’an Celebrates Ancient City in Northwest China; 22/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for a Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 16/04/2018 – After extensive renovations, Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils newly renovated guestrooms and suites designed to maximize the panoramic city vistas; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (H); 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Raises 2018 View To Net $495M-Net $553M; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San lsidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $176.02. About 5.38M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 11,650 shares to 36,106 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,250 shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).