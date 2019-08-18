Hyatt Hotels (H) Holding Has Lifted by Long Pond Capital Lp; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increases Stake in Harsco (HSC)

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 215.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 2.49M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.47 million, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 664,797 shares traded or 27.08% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q EPS $3.40; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q REV. $1.11B, EST. $1.15B; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS $165.3 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne; 20/03/2018 – ITC LTD – SUPREME COURT UPHELD SALE OF PARK HYATT GOA RESORT & SPA, ORDERED BLUE COAST HOTELS TO HAND OVER PROPERTY TO ITC WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – HYATT IN FRANCHISE PACT W/AC OCEAN WALK FOR OCEAN RESORT CASINO; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 435,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.07M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 1.32M shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 1,762 shares. 4,977 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 465 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 7,450 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 32,322 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 103,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 3,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 83,673 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 840,790 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 9,268 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 11,310 shares. Btim holds 94,310 shares. Congress Asset Communications Ma stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 600 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsrs has 0.46% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 23,440 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $81.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.