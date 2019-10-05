Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Lodging and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt Hotels Corporation 75 2.98 N/A 3.77 20.53 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 62 0.00 170.26M 1.90 36.92

Demonstrates Hyatt Hotels Corporation and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hyatt Hotels Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt Hotels Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 5.5% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 272,896,297.48% -30.1% 10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.05. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hyatt Hotels Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Hyatt Hotels Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hyatt Hotels Corporation and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt Hotels Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has an average price target of $81.33, and a 12.43% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hyatt Hotels Corporation and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hyatt Hotels Corporation -0.85% 0.83% -1.79% 11.91% 0.52% 14.42% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC -0.13% 2.75% 4.89% 19.57% 12.19% 28.06%

For the past year Hyatt Hotels Corporation has weaker performance than InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Summary

Hyatt Hotels Corporation beats on 8 of the 13 factors InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to full and select service hotels, resorts, and residential and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Gold Passport, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of August 3, 2017, its portfolio consisted of 731 properties in 56 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.