Hyatt Hotels Class A (H) Position Boosted by Baskin Financial Services Inc; As Five9 (FIVN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (H) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 13,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 202,497 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 189,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 270,440 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 05/04/2018 – Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort Launches “The Joy of A Mystical Trance” Oil Painting Art Exhibition; 27/03/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 10/04/2018 – Cycas Enters French Market with Deal to Manage Hyatt’s First European Dual-Branded Hotel; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS AT $77.6954 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – The Iconic Hôtel Martinez Reopens in Cannes, Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 569,267 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.