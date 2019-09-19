Hyatt Hotels Class A (H) Holding Held by Baskin Financial Services Inc; Zazove Associates Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Has Upped by $452,202

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 946.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 452,202 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, up from 47,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.66M market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (H) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 13,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 202,497 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 189,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 101,003 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 02/05/2018 – Range Developments Welcomes Park Hyatt St Kitts Inclusion in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Hot List; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS $165.3 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS AT $77.6954 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Comparable Systemwide RevPAR Up 4.3%; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS -SUPREME COURT SET ASIDE ORDER WITH RESPECT TO PARK HYATT GOA , RESORTS AND SPA , CO’S UNIT; 07/05/2018 – The Iconic Hôtel Martinez Reopens in Cannes, Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold H shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset Inc accumulated 28,520 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Assetmark holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 58,723 shares. Product Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 82,700 shares. Bokf Na owns 11,328 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial invested in 1,227 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt reported 31,018 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 155,398 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.12% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 726,188 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 54,625 shares. Centurylink Mngmt Co holds 0.51% or 17,078 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Cap LP reported 0.59% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Magnetar Limited Com has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Melvin Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 300,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (Prn) by 4.78M shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) by 155,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,200 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil Gas.