Hyatt Hotels Class A (H) Holder Baskin Financial Services Has Lifted Holding by $1.15 Million as Shares Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (H) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 15,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 189,069 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 173,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 660,505 shares traded or 29.56% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Comparable Systemwide RevPAR Up 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – The Iconic Hôtel Martinez Reopens in Cannes, Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (H); 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Range Developments Welcomes Park Hyatt St Kitts Inclusion in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Hot List; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q EPS $3.40

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 15,339 shares to 51,047 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,835 shares, and cut its stake in Osi Etf Tr.

